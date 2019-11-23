RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Justin Roberts had 14 points, six rebounds and five steals as Georgia State defeated California Baptist 69-60 in the 2K Classic on Saturday night.

Kane Williams also had 14 points for Georgia State (3-3). Corey Allen added 10 points and Damon Wilson had eight rebounds.

De’jon Davis had 20 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Lancers (3-3). Brandon Boyd added 13 points. Milan Acquaah had six rebounds and six assists.

Georgia State matches up against Charlotte at home on Wednesday. California Baptist plays South Dakota at home on Wednesday.

