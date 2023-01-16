SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Demetre Roberts scored 21 points to help Fairleigh Dickinson defeat Stonehill 65-57 on Monday night.

Roberts was 5-of-16 shooting, including 1 for 10 from distance, and went 10 for 12 from the foul line for the Knights (12-8, 5-0 Northeast Conference), who have won six straight. Grant Singleton scored 18 with six rebounds. Joe Munden Jr. added 13 points.

Isaiah Burnett led the Skyhawks (7-13, 3-3) with 20 points and eight rebounds. Max Zegarowski added 11 points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Friday. Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Sacred Heart while Stonehill visits LIU.

