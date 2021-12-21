EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Terry Roberts had 23 points as Bradley easily defeated Sam Houston State 87-61 in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on Tuesday.

Malevy Leons and Ville Tahvanainen added 15 points apiece for Bradley (6-6).

Bradley totaled 48 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Savion Flagg had 16 points for the Bearkats (4-8). Tristan Ikpe added 10 points.

