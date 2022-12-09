NEW YORK (AP) — Demetre Roberts had 23 points, the final four coming from the free throw line in overtime to help Fairleigh Dickinson to a 76-73 win over Columbia on Friday night.

Avery Brown scored at the basket with 10 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 68-68 to force an extra period.

Joe Munden Jr. hit a 3-pointer in the first minute of overtime to give Fairleigh Dickinson the lead and Roberts pushed it to five with two free throws midway through the extra period. But Brown knocked down a 3 to get the Lions within a field goal and Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa hit two free throws to tie the game at 73-73 with 1:27 left. Roberts hit two free throws and Sean Moore hit the second of two and Brown’s 3-point attempt with four seconds left was off line.

Roberts shot 6 for 15 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 10 of 11 from the free throw line for the Knights (5-6). Munden scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Grant Singleton recorded 11 points and was 4 of 14 shooting (1 for 7 from distance).

The Lions (4-9) were led by Brown, who recorded 17 points and five assists. Rubio De La Rosa added 13 points and two steals for Columbia. In addition, Blair Thompson finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.