By
The Associated Press

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Garrett Houser pulled in a 75-yard pass from George Martin for the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter as Robert Morris came from behind to defeat Bryant 24-20 Saturday to remain undefeated in the Northeast Conference.

The Colonials (4-4, 3-0) fell behind 13-0 by halftime, their largest deficit since trailing Sacred Heart by 14 in 2010 — also a comeback win.

The Colonials outscored the Bulldogs (2-7, 1-3) 24-7 in the final two periods despite being outgained in rushing and passing yards.

Back-to-back Bryant turnovers turned into 10 points. Brady Ours intercepted Bryant’s Kory Curtis, leading to a Nick Bisceglia 29-yard field goal as the Colonials cut the gap to 13-10. The Bulldogs’ Gavin Rowley was pushed back for a 16-yard loss on the next possession and fumbled. Jacob Thomas snatched it up at the 3 and scored for a 17-13 Colonials lead.

Bryant took a 20-17 lead early in the fourth on Harrison Easton’s 5-yard TD run, but Robert Morris responded with a three-play, 74-yard drive and the winning TD pass

Jesse Nemerowicz, with six tackles, grabbed the career record for Bryant with 289. The previous record was 285.

The Associated Press

Most Read Sports Stories