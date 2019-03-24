AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kerwin Roach II had 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Texas narrowly beat Xavier 78-76 in overtime in the second round of the NIT on Sunday.

Roach was fouled on a drive with 20.2 seconds left in overtime and hit 1 of 2 free throws before getting two more attempts after an offensive rebound. He missed both at 16.8 and Xavier had three good looks at tying it but Tyrique Jones’ put-back attempt, and Naji Marshall’s layup, rolled off.

At the end of regulation, Xavier guard Quentin Goodin got his defender in the air to get to the free-throw line with 2.7 seconds left. He made 1 of 2 free throws and Zach Hankins’ put-back attempt at the buzzer was blocked by Jericho Sims.

Courtney Ramey and Jase Febres each added 17 points for Texas (18-16). Sims had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Roach was 7 of 15 at the line as Texas made just 15 of 25, but the Longhorns sank 11 of 24 3-pointers — with five from Febres.

Jones scored a career-high 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and had 11 rebounds for the Musketeers (19-16). Marshall added 19 points and eight rebounds. Goodin had 14 points.

