AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kerwin Roach II scored 23 points to lead four Texas players in double-figure scoring, and the Longhorns ended a three-game skid with a 75-72 win over No. 20 Oklahoma on Saturday night.

The Sooners had chances to take the lead or tie in the final seconds but missed three 3-pointers.

Matt Coleman III, Dylan Osetkowski and Jaxson Hayes each scored 15 points for Texas (11-7, 3-3 Big 12). Texas was 20-of-25 shooting free throws, with Coleman and Hayes making four over the final 1:04 to give Texas the lead and protect it late.

Christian James scored 20 points for the Sooners (13-5, 2-4), who have lost four of six.

Coleman gave Texas a 70-69 lead with two free throws, and Oklahoma came up the court with a chance to retake the lead before James made a critical turnover by bouncing the ball off his foot and out of bounds.

Jase Febres made a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left that Oklahoma’s Jamal Bieniemy answered on the other end 10 seconds later — the ball hit just about every part of the rim — to keep the Sooners within one.

Hayes made two free throws with 11 seconds left before the Sooners ended it with two wild shots that didn’t come close.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: After their great start to the season, the Sooners have found life in the Big 12 much tougher with their fourth loss in six games and second in a row. The Sooners had battled back from a 10-point deficit to take the lead in the second half, but the late turnover and a missed 3-point attempt by Bieniemy with the Sooners still within two were costly.

Texas: The Longhorns finally won a close one. Texas had lost six games by six points or less, meaning those games came down to just one or two possessions that the Longhorns couldn’t convert or get stops at the end. That changed with clutch free-throw shooting late and the luck of the Oklahoma turnover.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma plays at its bedlam rival Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

Texas plays at TCU on Wednesday.

___

