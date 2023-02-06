WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Josh Rivera scored 25 points, Justin Vander Baan had a double-double and Lafayette beat Holy Cross 72-58 on Monday night.

Rivera also grabbed five rebounds for the Leopards (8-18, 6-7 Patriot League). Vander Baan added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Kyle Jenkins scored nine.

Will Batchelder led the Crusaders (8-18, 5-8) with 28 points. Joseph Octave added 13 points and Bo Montgomery scored nine.

Lafayette took the lead with 3:24 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Lafayette hosts Boston University, while Holy Cross visits American University.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.