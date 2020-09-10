PHILADELPHIA (9-8) at WASHINGTON (3-13)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Eagles by 5 1/2

SERIES RECORD — Washington leads 86-79-5

LAST MEETING — Eagles beat Washington 37-27 at Washington on Dec. 15, 2019

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (11), PASS (11)

WASHINGTON OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (22), PASS (32)

EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (3), PASS (19)

WASHINGTON DEFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (31), PASS (18)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — No fans will be permitted because of COVID-19 pandemic. … Eagles have won six consecutive meetings. … Eagles are 8-1 in season openers since 2011. Coach Doug Pederson is 4-0 in openers. … QB Carson Wentz is 5-0 vs. Washington since 2017. … Wentz set franchise record with 4,039 yards passing in 2019. Only Wentz and Drew Brees have 20-plus touchdown passes, fewer than 10 interceptions the last three seasons. … RB Miles Sanders led all rookies with franchise-record 1,327 scrimmage yards (818 rushing, 509 receiving) last year. … Zach Ertz has 525 career receptions, most by tight end over his first seven seasons. … CB Darius Slay makes Eagles debut. He leads NFL with 104 passes defended since 2013. … DE Brandon Graham led team with 8 1/2 sacks last season. … DT Fletcher Cox has four sacks, two forces fumbles, one fumble recovery in last three games vs. Washington. … Coach Ron Rivera, battling form of skin cancer, makes debut for Washington. … QB Dwayne Haskins made Week 1 starter after playing nine and starting seven games as a rookie. … WR Terry McLaurin ranked second among rookies last season with 919 yards receiving, which broke franchise record. … Washington shifted to 4-3 defense under new coordinator Jack Del Rio. … DE Ryan Kerrigan’s 90 sacks since 2011 are fourth most in NFL. … DE Chase Young making pro debut after being picked second overall in the draft. … DT Matt Ioannidis led Washington with a career-high 8 1/2 sacks in 2019. … CB Ronald Darby makes Washington debut after playing past three seasons with Eagles. Fantasy Tip: After Adrian Peterson’s release, Washington expected to use RB by committee approach and split carries among Antonio Gibson, Bryce Love, Peyton Barber and J.D McKissic.

