8. ARIZONA (5-10-1)

LAST SEASON: Cardinals’ new era with first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury and rookie quarterback Kyler Murray was mostly successful. There were frustrating losses but offense looked much better and Murray has potential to be among league’s top QBs. Defense was among worst in NFL and gave up most total yards in league.

FREE AGENCY: Lost DEs Rodney Gunter and Cassius Marsh, DT Zach Kerr, WRs Pharoh Cooper and Damiere Byrd, LB Joe Walker. Traded RB David Johnson. Acquired WR DeAndre Hopkins in trade. Signed DT Jordan Phillips and Trevon Coley, LBs Devon Kennard and De’Vondre Campbell

THEY NEED: OT, LB, DT, RB

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, WR

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Alabama OT Jedrick Wills Jr., Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs, Louisville OT Mekhi Becton, Auburn DL Derrick Brown.

OUTLOOK: Cardinals don’t have as many glaring holes after widely praised free agency period that included trade for Hopkins and multiple quality additions on defense. That allows Arizona to hunt best available player in most cases, though adding RT prospect and depth on defense would be ideal.

