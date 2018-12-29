WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Grant Riller scored 31 points and defending conference champion College of Charleston defeated UNC Wilmington 73-66 in a Colonial Athletic Association opener on Saturday night.

Charleston’s win overshadowed a 27-point, 19-rebound game for UNCW’s Devontae Cacok.

The Seahawks cut Charleston’s lead to 67-66 with 2:07 remaining after back-to-back layups by Cacok and Shawn O’Connell. Jarrell Brantley answered with an offensive rebound and putback and a 3-point lead with 1:36 to go. UNCW committed turnovers on its next two possessions and the Seahawks were forced to foul with 21 seconds remaining, still trailing by three. Marquise Pointer made two free throws for the Cougars, Kai Toews missed a 3-pointer for UNCW and Jaylen McManus made two free throws to close the scoring.

Riller made 4-of-5 3-pointers and went 9 for 9 from the free throw line for the Cougars (12-2), who have won nine straight after losses to Oklahoma State and LSU. Brevin Galloway and Brantley scored 14 each.

Toews had 14 assists and 12 points for the Seahawks (4-10).

Riller scored 21 points in the first half, making 6 of 9 from the field, including all three of his 3-point attempts. The Cougars led 37-29 at halftime.