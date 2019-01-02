EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — K.J. Riley scored 25 points, Marty Hill added 24 points and Evansville outlasted Drake 82-77 in double overtime in a Missouri Valley Conference opener on Wednesday night.

Evansville quickly built a five-point lead in the second overtime when Riley made a layup and Hill hit a 3-pointer. The lead reached eight on a layup by Hill with 2 minutes to go and Drake got no closer than the final margin.

Riley made 13 of 17 free throws and grabbed eight rebounds for the Purple Aces (7-7). Hill buried 5 of 7 3-pointers and had six rebounds. John Hall led the team with 10 rebounds.

Nick McGlynn had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Drake (11-3). Tremell Murphy had 15 points and seven rebounds and Brady Ellingson scored 15 points.

Riley made two free throws to tie it at 58 with 30 seconds remaining in regulation and Drake’s Garrett Sturtz made two free throws to tie it at 64 with 30 seconds remaining in the first overtime.