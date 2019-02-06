TORONTO (AP) — Morgan Rielly broke a tie midway through the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Ottawa Senators 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Rielly started a rush after an Ottawa turnover, passed to Zach Hyman, and took Hyman’s backhand pass alone in front of the goal for his 14th of the season. It also was Rielly’s career-high 53rd point.

Toronto scored three goals in four minutes late in the second period to take a 4-2 lead. Auston Matthews, fresh off news of a contract extension, scored to make it 3-2, and Mitch Marner set up goals by Andreas Johnsson and John Tavares.

Thomas Chabot and Magnus Paajarvi scored for Ottawa early in the third to tie it.

Hyman opened the scoring for Toronto in the first, and Paajarvi tied it late in the period.

Matt Duchene also scored for Ottawa.

Toronto won its third straight and handed Ottawa its fifth straight loss.

NOTES: Marner has 45 assists this season. He had his 14th multi-assist and 20th multi-point game. … Newly acquired Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin played his 500th NHL game.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host Anaheim on Thursday night.

Maple Leafs: At Montreal on Saturday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports