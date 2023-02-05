RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Matt Grace scored 21 points as Richmond beat Fordham 68-58 on Sunday.

Grace also contributed five rebounds for the Spiders (12-12, 5-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tyler Burton added 18 points while going 5 of 7 and 7 of 10 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Andre Gustavson was 3 of 4 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with eight points.

The Rams (18-5, 6-4) were led in scoring by Khalid Moore, who finished with 12 points. Abdou Tsimbila added 10 points, six rebounds and three steals for Fordham. In addition, Kyle Rose finished with nine points and two steals. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Rams.

Grace scored 12 points in the first half and Richmond went into halftime trailing 35-29. After trailing by 11 points in the second half, Richmond went on a 13-2 run to tie the game at 49-49 with 6:41 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Burton scored 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.