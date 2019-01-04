SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Reili Richardson hit an off-balance 20-foot bank shot as time ran out to give No. 22 Arizona State a 65-63 victory over Utah on Friday night, knocking the Utes from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Utah (12-1, 1-1 Pac-12) came into the game as was one of four undefeated Division I teams left in the nation — Louisville, NC State and Ohio are the others — and it looked like the Utes would take down the Sun Devils (10-3, 1-1) after a Megan Huff basket gave them a 63-57 lead with 1½ minutes left. But Kianna Ibis made consecutive 3-pointers to tie the game with 33 seconds to go.

Sophia Elenga blocked a Huff shot and ASU’s Courtney Ekmark got the loose ball and called time out with 3.3 remaining. Utah fouled Richardson to cut the clock to 2.2 but she took the next inbounds, dribbled just inside the arc and let go with the game-winner.

Ekmark led ASU with 15 points, Charnea Johnson-Chapman added 12 and Ibis 11. Richardson had five assists with her six points.

Huff had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Utah. Daneesha Provo added 13 points before leaving the game late in the third quarter with a leg injury and Dre’Una Edwards added 10.