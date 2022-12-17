EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Will Richardson scored 12 points to go with a career-high 12 assists and Oregon beat Portland 78-56 on Saturday night.

Richardson entered one away from 400 career assists and is the eighth player in the program with 400-plus. He also had three steals and is now two away from surpassing Luke Jackson’s 156 career steals for third all-time.

Rivaldo Soares scored 16 points and Brennan Rigsby added 14 for Oregon (7-5). The pair combined for eight of the Ducks’ 12 3-pointers.

Tyler Robertson scored 13 points, Alden Applewhite had 12 and Kristian Sjolund 11 for Portland (8-6).

The Ducks built a double-digit lead midway through the first half and led 37-25 at the break. Applewhite and Robertson hit back-to-back jumpers to pull the Pilots to 64-52 with 6:27 remaining, but the Ducks scored the next eight points. N’faly Dante’s dunk and Richardson’s layup capped the surge.

Portland plays at UC Riverside on Thursday. Oregon will look to make it four straight victories when it hosts Utah Valley on Tuesday before returning to the Pac-12 Conference with a matchup with rival Oregon State on Dec. 31.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25