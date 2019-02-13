Share story

By
The Associated Press

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Tucker Richardson had a season-high 20 points as Colgate edged past Holy Cross 74-70 on Wednesday night.

Richardson made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added six assists.

Will Rayman had 12 points for Colgate (16-10, 8-5 Patriot League). Jack Ferguson added 12 points. Rapolas Ivanauskas had 11 points for the visitors.

Caleb Green had 19 points for the Crusaders (13-13, 4-9). Jacob Grandison added 13 points. Austin Butler had 12 points.

Most Read Sports Stories

Colgate takes on American on the road on Saturday. Holy Cross faces Bucknell at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

The Associated Press