DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Davius Richard accounted for six touchdowns to lead North Carolina Central to a 59-20 victory over Morgan State on Thursday night.

Richard completed 17 of 24 passes for 217 yards with four touchdowns and added 66 yards rushing and two scores. Latrell Collier had 112 yards rushing on 16 carries and a touchdown for North Carolina Central (5-1, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

Richard threw a touchdown pass each to E.J. Hicks and Devin Smith in the first quarter and then ran for scores from 11 and 42 yards early in the second. Richard’s 3-yard TD pass to Smith just before the break stretched the Eagles’ lead to 42-17. Richard added a 12-yard score to J’mari Taylor late in the third.

Carson Baker threw for 125 yards and a touchdown pass for Morgan State (2-4, 0-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2