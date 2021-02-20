EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jabari Rice matched his season high with 20 points as New Mexico State got past Utah Valley 67-60 on Saturday night.

Evan Gilyard II had 16 points for New Mexico State (6-6, 3-5 Western Athletic Conference). Donnie Tillman added 10 points.

Jamison Overton had 16 points for Utah Valley (8-9, 6-3). Evan Cole added nine points and Fardaws Aimaq had 15 rebounds. Trey Woodbury, the Wolverines’ leading scorer averaging 17 points, had seven points on 2-of-11 shooting.

The Aggies evened the season series against the Wolverines. Utah Valley defeated New Mexico State 69-66 on Friday.

