MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Preston Rice threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another and Murray State used the fourth quarter to pull away from Tennessee State in a 35-13 win on Sunday.

Murray State entered the game with three straight wins to start the season for the first time since 1998, and its No. 25 ranking marks its first trip into the Top 25 since 2011.

The Racers (4-0, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference) led 14-10 at halftime and 21-13 at the end of three quarters. But starting at the end of third, Rice helped orchestrate a seven-play, 76-yard drive that resulted in his 22-yard scoring pass to Malik Honeycutt with 12:13 left. Rice accounted for 50 yards through the air and on the ground including a five-yard scamper for a first down.

Murray State’s defense sealed it when on the Tigers’ (1-3, 1-3) following drive Marvin Pierre came up with a 41-yard pick-6 of Isaiah Green for a 35-13 lead.

Green threw for 202 yards on 15-of-29 passing while Devon Starling ran for 149 yards on 19 carries for Tennessee State.

___

