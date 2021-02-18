OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Experienced closer Trevor Rosenthal reached agreement on an $11 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal was subject to a successful physical.

“What’s up Oakland?!” the right-hander posted on his Twitter account.

The 30-year-old Rosenthal is another new addition to a rebuilt A’s bullpen that general manager David Forst made a priority after Oakland closer Liam Hendriks left as a free agent to sign a $54 million, four-year contract with the Chicago White Sox.

Rosenthal went 1-0 with a 1.90 ERA with 11 saves over 23 2/3 innings for the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres last season.

He made $1,510,887 last year, including a $740,741 prorated share of a $2 million base and $770,146 in earned performance bonuses. He also received a $1 million buyout as part of the 2020 mutual option in his previous contract with Washington, which released him in July 2019.

Right-hander Sergio Romo finalized a $2.25 million, one-year deal. The contract includes an additional $750,000 in possible performance bonuses.

He earned $1,759,259 in prorated pay from a $4.75 million salary last year, when he was 1-2 with five saves and a 4.05 ERA in 24 relief appearances for Minnesota. He struck out 23 and walked seven n 20 innings, holding batters to a .211 average. He is 41-34 with 134 saves and a 2.95 ERA, winning World Series titles with San Francisco in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Reliever Yusmeiro Petit has agreed to a $2.55 million, one-year contract to stay with the A’s, pending a successful physical, his agent said.

Petit was 2-1 with a 1.66 ERA in 26 relief appearances last year, striking out 17 and walking five in 21 2/3 innings. He earned $2,037,037 in prorated pay from a $5.5 million salary.

The A’s also announced Thursday that infielder Nate Orf retired. He was 0 for 7 last season. and hit .071 in 21 big league games in his career.

