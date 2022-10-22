WEST LONG BRANCH N.J. (AP) — Marques DeShields had 234 yards of total offense with four touchdowns and Rhode Island made the only conversion in the seventh overtime, defeating Monmouth 48-46 on Saturday.

Rhode Island stopped a 2-point pass in the seventh overtime, then Ed Lee caught a pass from Kasim Hill to win it for the Rams.

DeShields had 161 yards rushing with two touchdowns and 73 yards receiving with two more touchdowns. His 73-yard catch-and-run tied it at 35 late in the fourth quarter and the score remained the same at the end of regulation.

Hill completed 14 of 24 passes for 352 yards with three touchdowns but was intercepted three times. Lee had four receptions for 120 yards for the Rams (5-2, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association).

Monmouth’s Tony Muskett was 18-of-29 passing for 249 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Jaden Shirden had 23 carries for 141 rushing yards with one touchdown for the Hawks (4-4, 2-3).

