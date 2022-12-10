LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Noah Reynolds scored 20 points off of the bench to lead Wyoming past Louisiana Tech 92-65 on Saturday night.

Reynolds added five rebounds for the Cowboys (5-5). Brendan Wenzel added 20 points while shooting 5 for 7 from beyond the arc and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Hunter Maldonado shot 3 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

David Green led the way for the Bulldogs (6-3) with 21 points. Cobe Williams added 10 points and five assists for Louisiana Tech. In addition, Isaiah Crawford had six points and six rebounds. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Bulldogs.

Wyoming led Louisiana Tech 44-24 at the half, with Wenzel (13 points) their high scorer before the break. Wyoming outscored Louisiana Tech by seven points over the final half, while Reynolds led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.