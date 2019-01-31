NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Reynolds and Ebube Ebube each posted career highs as Manhattan walloped Fairfield, 62-49 in a Metro Atlantic contest Thursday night.
Reynolds put up 17 points and grabbed a career-best six boards while Ebube scored a career-high 15 points and grabbed eight boards.
With the score tied at 20-20, Manhattan went on a 16-6 run to close the half and go into the break with a 36-26 advantage. The Jaspers opened the second half on a quick, 6-0 run, but Fairfield cut its deficit to 10 points on three occasions in the second half.
Manhattan (5-16, 3-6) shot 51 percent from the floor (23 of 45), including 8 of 15 from deep, and dominated the glass, outrebounding the Stags 37-25.
Jonathan Kasibabu had nine points for Fairfield (6-16, 3-7), which did not have a scorer reach double figures.