BERLIN (AP) — American teen Gio Reyna set up three goals for Borussia Dortmund in a 4-0 win over Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Reyna assisted Erling Haaland in the 31st minute, Emre Can in the 47th and Haaland again to score his second in the 66th.

Substitute Felix Passlack wrapped up the scoring in injury time.

Reyna had started the season with an assist and a goal in Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Dortmund, which lost its previous game in Augsburg, had looked set for another frustrating afternoon after creating little of note until Haaland made the breakthrough. Freiburg midfielder Nicolas Höfler lost the ball to Dortmund captain Marco Reus, and Reyna played it on for the 20-year-old Norwegian to fire inside the far post.

Reyna floated in a corner for Can to score Dortmund’s second, and the American capped his outstanding display with another perfectly timed pass for Haaland to get his fourth goal in three games.

MORE SCHALKE PROBLEMS

Schalke’s run without a win stretched to a club record-extending 19 games as Manuel Baum’s first game in charge ended in a 4-0 defeat at Leipzig.

Schalke appointed Baum, a former Augsburg coach who had been leading Germany’s under-18s, on Wednesday to take over from David Wagner, fired three days before.

Baum’s side started well but was dealt a blow with an injury to Suat Serdar. The 23-year-old midfielder limped off covering his face in the 23rd minute, when he was replaced by Can Bozdogan.

Emil Forsberg forced an own-goal from Bozdogan in the 31st after his cross took a deflection from Schalke defender Matija Nastasic.

Spanish defender Angelino’s flying header made it 2-0 in the 35th and Willi Orban added another before the break. Marcel Halstenberg rounded off the scoring with a penalty in the 80th. Leipzig missed chances to score more.

The latest loss ensured Schalke stayed bottom after three defeats with 15 goals conceded and one scored.

GLADBACH OFF THE MARK

Borussia Mönchengladbach beat Cologne 3-1 in the Rhine derby to increase the pressure on the home side’s coach Markus Gisdol.

Cologne has lost all three games so far and was fortunate not to concede more against Gladbach, which struck the crossbar late on after goals from Alassane Plea, Stefan Lainer and a penalty from Lars Stindl. It was Gladbach’s first win of the season. Elvis Rexhbecaj scored Cologne’s consolation.

Only 300 fans were allowed into the game due to a high number of coronavirus infections in Cologne.

Eintracht Frankfurt came from behind to beat Hoffenheim 2-1 and end the visitors’ perfect start, Werder Bremen held on for a 1-0 win over promoted Arminia Bielefeld, and Sasa Kalajdzic earned promoted Stuttgart a 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen.

