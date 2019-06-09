CHICAGO (AP) — Sixteen-year-old Gio Reyna and 17-year-old Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez were invited to the U.S. under-23 team training camp by coach Jason Kreis.

Reyna, a son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna, scored a team-high six goals for the Americans at last month’s CONCACAF Under-17 Championship, where the Americans lost to Mexico in the final. Ocampo-Chavez scored four goals in the tournament.

Twenty-one players were asked to the training camp, which started Sunday in Herriman, Utah, and runs through June 16.

The under-23 team is preparing for Olympic qualifying.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: JT Marcinkowski (San Jose), Andrew Thomas (Stanford), Justin Vom Steeg (LA Galaxy)

Defenders: Marco Farfan (Portland), Justen Glad (Salt Lake), Aaron Herrera (Salt Lake), Jack Maher (Indiana University), Sam Rogers (Seattle), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia)

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia), George Acosta (no club), Mukwelle Akale (Villarreal, Spain), Cameron Lindley (Memphis), Sebastian Saucedo (Salt Lake), Eryk Williamson (Portland), Jackson Yueill (San Jose), Gedion Zelalem (Kansas City)

Advertising

Forwards: Brooks Lennon (Salt Lake), Benji Michel (Orlando City), Alfonso Ocampo Chavez (Seattle), Gio Reyna (no club)

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports