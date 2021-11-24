LAS VEGAS (AP) — Backup guard Quenton Jackson scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half and Texas A&M ran past Notre Dame 73-67 in the final game at the Maui Invitational on Wednesday night.

Hassan Diarra and Wade Taylor IV, also in reserve, scored 17 and 14 points respectively for the Aggies (6-1).

Despite Texas A&M’s deep-bench advantage, the Aggies missed 15 of 29-foul shot attempts allowing the Irish to stay close. Notre Dame (3-2) couldn’t capitalize as it failed to score a field goal in almost nine minutes at the end.

Tyrece Radford’s layup at 8:18 before halftime brought the Aggies within 15-13 but Notre Dame went on to outscore Texas A&M 17-9 before intermission and built a 32-22 lead.

Blake Wesley’s 3-pointer gave Notre Dame a 41-27 lead three minutes into the second half before the Aggies applied defensive pressure, turned the Irish over and proceeded to outscore them 27-13 over the next nine minutes.

Diarra made two foul shots, Jackson made a layup with 7:20 left for a 57-54 lead and the Aggies never trailed again.

Twelve players hit the floor for the Aggies and Notre Dame used seven in its rotation. The Irish committed 18 turnovers.

Dane Goodwin scored 18 for Notre Dame.

