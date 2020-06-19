ROME (AP) — Race car driver turned Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi has reportedly been seriously injured again.

La Repubblica says Zanardi was transported by helicopter to a local hospital following a “road accident” in the Tuscan town of Pienza during a national race for Paralympic athletes on handbikes.

Repubblica says the accident involved a “heavy vehicle.”

The 53-year-old Zanardi had both of his legs amputated following a horrific crash during a 2001 CART race in Germany. He was a two-time CART champion.

Zanardi won four gold medals in handbike at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics.

The Italian Olympic and Paralympic Committees had no immediate comment.

___

