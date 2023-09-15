Ashley Norton says she knows it makes no sense.

How can someone with multiple sclerosis and a pacemaker compete in the Ironman World Championships, an event often considered the most grueling in sports?

But Norton, a single mom who lives in Renton, is fully confident she will finish the 2.4-mile open water swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run in Kona, Hawaii, on October 14.

It’s her mission, Norton said. She wants to show people with MS what is possible. She said she feels like she is representing everyone who has the potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord that has no cure and affects people in different ways.

“It isn’t about me,” said Norton, 37, about finishing the race, which she hopes puts her in the Guinness Book of World Records as the first to do so with MS and a pacemaker. “It’s a big deal for people with MS. And it could change a lot for people who have MS. I’m a little lady with a big mission.”

A little more than a year ago, Norton had never heard of Ironman triathlons. That changed when she was hospitalized after her heart slowed to about 15 beats per minute and she underwent a procedure to replace her pacemaker.

In the recovery room, the TV was turned to the World Ironman Championships.

Advertising

“And it was for me the Holy Spirit or ‘Aha!’ moment,” Norton said. “I knew that’s where I got to be.”

It so happened that after she got out of the hospital, she learned about a half-Ironman being held in Maple Valley.

Seeing that in-person cemented her resolve.

“When I got there, that was it,” said Norton, who this year is competing in the Maple Valley event on Sunday.

“My doctors were thinking I’m crazy,” Norton said. “But they signed me off and they’re just like, ‘Go get it.’ “

The training began. Not that it has been easy, with MS throwing obstacles in her way. But she has a history of overcoming obstacles.

Norton said she was a top junior golfer growing up in California, and spent months at the Leadbetter Golf Academy in Florida.

Advertising

While she was in Florida, she was shopping with her mother and dropped to the floor. She said she underwent several procedures to try and open her heart valve, and eventually had a pacemaker implanted.

Norton said she weighed as much as 350 pounds when she was young, not knowing at the time that she had hypothyroidism, a condition in which the thyroid gland does not release enough thyroid hormone into the bloodstream. The condition is associated with weight gain.

Norton lost 190 pounds when she was 17 and found that the loss of weight negatively affected her golf swing, and she became a fitness trainer.

“ I’m a little lady with a big mission.

It wasn’t until about five years ago that Norton was diagnosed with MS. She was living in a domestic abuse shelter with daughter Bella-Rose, about 3 at the time, and woke up one day with no feeling from head to toe.

“I didn’t know what was going on,” Norton said. “(Bella-Rose) was in her little playpen, and she was crying because she wanted me and I couldn’t get to her. So I started screaming.”

Norton ended up spending about a month at Harborview Medical Center, undergoing a battery of tests that determined it was not a stroke or heart issue. She gradually regained feeling and went home.

Advertising

“The same thing happened the next day, fully head to toe, when they took me off all the IV steroids,” she said.

It was back to the hospital, but this time to UW Medical Center. At Harborview, she said her body had been scanned from her pacemaker down. She got a head-to-toe scan at UW Medical Center, which she said discovered lesions in her brain.

“They came in and they said, ‘We’re sorry, but you have MS,'” Norton said.

The first thing Norton said was, “How do I beat it?”

“I was so naive,” she said. “They’re like, ‘I’m sorry, there is no cure, we just kind of manage it and everybody’s body reacts differently.'”

Norton had been living with MS for a few years when she saw the ironman competition that day in the hospital.

Sponsored

Trying to get ready for a competition as grueling as an ironman competition would be hard for anyone, but doing so with MS has brought unique challenges as obstacles.

Norton said she believes her life history has helped her overcome those challenges and obstacles.

“God was preparing me for this,” she said. “This is by no accident whatsoever. God has been preparing me for this whole thing that’s going to happen here in the next (five weeks) since I was 17 and lost all that weight.”

Norton said she lost several weeks of training when she got COVID, and was hospitalized in May with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

In February, she rode outside on her bike and fell about eight miles in. She got back on, and fell again, this time injuring her ankle. Norton said MS had affected her balance on the bike.

After being off a few weeks, she changed to a three-wheeled recumbent bike, which solved the problem of falling. Because she is not on a standard two-wheel bike, Norton will compete next month in a division for physically challenged athletes.

Advertising

She said after about seven miles of running, she often gets the sensation that she is running on razor blades. The same thing happens after many miles on the bicycle, which she said is result of MS.

Norton said heat exacerbates the condition, so she wears things to help keep her from getting hot, including cooling sleeves, cooling cloth that is iced for up to three hours and an ice pack on top of her head.

“That’s why I wear a hat,” she said.

On this day, Norton said she started crying during mile 12 of a run when the razor blade sensation got real strong. She persevered, finishing 14 miles.

Norton continued, as she always does, thinking about the people with MS who cannot do what she is doing and “who would die to have my razor blade (issue).”

“It’s mind over matter,” she said.

In May, just hours after leaving the hospital where she battled RSV, Norton said her coach fired her.

“He told me that he did not think (he) was right for someone like me, that he had to think about his team,” Norton said, noting she had been part of his team.

Advertising

Norton decided to get a coach who understood the challenges of training for such an endeavor while having MS. She happened upon an article in Women’s Health magazine about a woman who finished an ironman in 2021 in under 12 hours while battling MS.

Norton contacted the woman, and now Lissette Galarza is her coach. The two meet weekly via FaceTime and talk almost daily. Norton gets a two-week workout plan from Galarza, but it’s subject to change.

“It doesn’t mean that we go by that plan,” Norton said. “Able-bodied athletes can go by (a plan), but I’m a disabled athlete. I have bad days so I might miss a run.”

“Having a coach that has multiple sclerosis actually helps a lot because I’m able to relate to her and know what the symptoms are, how far she can go,” Galarza said.

When that happen, both Norton and Galarza adjust.

“Lissette has a whole calculation, because you can’t overtrain and you can’t undertrain,” Norton said.

Norton also is getting help from Philip Sandifur, who competed in ironman triathlons after undergoing heart bypasses.

Advertising

Galarza said she is confident that Norton will be ready to complete the race in Kona. She said Norton’s top training runs are now 16 miles, her bicycle rides 80 miles and her swims about 2,800 yards (1.5 miles).

“She is representing mothers, parents, the MS community, the pacemaker community, women — she has so much motivation and a full heart,” Galarza said. “She is a compassionate, focused women. She has the willpower and a fire inside.

“It is evident that a triathlon is a strenuous exercise on your body. But despite the required physical commitment, the mental side of it all is probably most important. She is putting in the effort and has all the drive that is needed to succeed.”

Norton said finding time for training is a sacrifice, as she is still doing fitness training on a reduced schedule and has parenting responsibilities.

“There are days where if I have to run and I have nobody (to watch Bella), I find a playground and I just run 10 miles (at the playground) or whatever I’ve got to do,” Norton said.

Most competitors who compete in the Iroman World Championships have to reach a qualifying time. Norton, however, said she was one of 20 athletes who got Ironman Foundation entries, allowing her not to have a qualifying time.

Advertising

That said, she still needed to complete a half-ironman in the allotted time (8 1/2 hours) to get one of those spots because they want to make sure you will be able to finish (in Hawaii).”

Norton did that it Salem in July, finishing in 7 hours, 30 minutes and 53 seconds, and will hope to it again Sunday in the Maple Valley event.

“I was like holy bananas, you did it,” she said of finishing in Salem. “I was just trying to pull up in the time (she had 8 hours, 30 minutes to finish). I looked at the clock and I was an hour ahead.”

She will have 17 hours to finish the Ironman World Championships.

In addition to training for that, Norton is spending a lot of time fundraising. She hopes to get to Kona two weeks before the race.

“Because my body’s special, I need to get used to the heat and the humidity,” she said. “I need to get out to swim in the ocean with the sharks and the jellyfish and all these things. My body needs more time. So we need more money. You know, we’re projecting just to get me in my coach there and my bike there and to stay there from October 1 to 16, that’s probably $25 to $30 grand.”

Norton has a GoFundMe fundraising drive going, which can be found at her website ironheartwoman.com.

Norton said she is not scared of the daunting challenge of a full marathon.

“When you have fallen to the ground multiple times when you face domestic violence, and you survive what I survived, when you’re living with a disease that’s killing and eating your body away and I can wake up tomorrow and be blind, what is there to be scared of?” she said.