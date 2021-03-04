RENNES, France (AP) — Rennes hired Bruno Genesio as its coach on Thursday after Julien Stephan stepped down this week.

Genesio coached Lyon from 2015-19 and is reunited at Rennes with technical director Florian Maurice, a former Lyon striker who then worked for the club in charge of recruitment before joining Rennes last year.

The 54-year-old Genesio coached Chinese side Beijing Guoan for two years, before being replaced at the end of his contract in January.

Rennes competed strongly early in the season, but now sits in 10th place with 11 league games left to play.

