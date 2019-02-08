ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Relievers Ryan Tepera and Kyle Barraclough have lost their salary arbitration cases.

Tepera was awarded a $1,525,000 salary Friday rather than his request for $1.8 million. Arbitrators Mark Burstein, Howard Edelman and Edna Francis made the decision after hearing arguments Wednesday.

Barraclough was given a $1,725,000 salary instead of his $2 million request. Arbitrators Jeanne Wood, Steven Wolf and Elizabeth Neumeier heard the case Thursday.

Players and teams are tied 3-3 in decisions with six cases remaining. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa, Oakland closer Blake Treinen and Tampa Bay outfielder Tommy Pham won, and Washington outfielder Michael A. Taylor lost.

Tepera, a 31-year-old right-hander, was 5-5 with a 3.62 ERA last year. He was on the disabled list between June 27 and July 15 with right elbow inflammation. He earned $574,700 last year and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Barracloughm a 28-year-old right-hander, was 1-6 with a 4.20 ERA in 61 games last season for Miami, which traded him to the Nationals last October. He had a $556,500 salary last year and also was arbitration-eligible for the first time.

