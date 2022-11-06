ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Sam Reinhart had two third-period goals, Carter Verhaeghe scored for the third straight game and the Florida Panthers beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 on Sunday night.

Brandon Montour had a goal and three assists and Sam Bennett also scored for the Panthers, who finished 2-2 on their four-game trip. Anton Lundell had two assists and Spencer Knight stopped 32 shots to improve to 4-1.

Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, and Adam Henrique and Isac Lundestrom also scored for Anaheim, which had won three of its last four coming in. John Gibson made 41 saves.

The game was tied 2-2 after two periods before the Panthers took control. Reinhart put Florida in front when he chipped in a loose puck on a scramble in front of the net at 2:55 for his first goal of the season.

Bennett then scored off a centering pass from Eetu Luostarinen at 8:10 to give the Panthers a 4-2 advantage.

Lundestrom got the Ducks within a goal on a penalty shot with 1:14 remaining. Reinhart then had an empty-net goal with 1 second left.

Verhaeghe scored his team-leading eighth goal and extended his scoring streak to three straight games at 11:31 of the first when he redirected Montour’s shot past Gibson. Montour made it 2-0 at 2:51 of the second when he kept the puck in the offensive zone and then fired a wrist shot from the point.

The Ducks evened it with two goals in a 27-second span in the second period. Henrique deflected Strome’s shot from the point that went over Knight’s glove at the 8-minute mark. Strome then knocked in a loose puck in front of the net at 8:27 to tie it 2-2.

STREAKING

Anaheim’s Troy Terry and John Klingberg each had an assist to extend their points streaks. Terry has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in the last five games while Klingberg has five assists in the last four.

SHUFFLING

The Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk began his two-game suspension for high-sticking Kings goalie Jonathan Quick on Saturday night in Los Angeles. Colin White moved up from the third line to the first line.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Host Carolina on Wednesday night.

Ducks: Host Minnesota on Wednesday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports