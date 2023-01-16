FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Joey Reilly scored 13 points to help Sacred Heart defeat Saint Francis (Pa.) 54-51 on Monday.

Reilly also contributed four steals for the Pioneers (10-10, 3-2 Northeast Conference). Bryce Johnson added 11 points while shooting 3 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and he also had 12 rebounds. Nico Galette shot 5 for 16 (0 for 7 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds and three steals.

The Red Flash (7-11, 4-1) were led by Josh Cohen, who posted 23 points and nine rebounds. Ronell Giles Jr. added 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals for St. Francis. In addition, Maxwell Land finished with nine points, eight rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.