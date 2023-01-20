TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Joey Reilly’s 29 points helped Sacred Heart defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 92-85 on Friday night.

Reilly added three steals for the Pioneers (11-10, 4-2 Northeast Conference). Nico Galette scored 16 points while going 8 of 12 from the field, and added seven rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Bryce Johnson shot 6 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Demetre Roberts led the way for the Knights (12-9, 5-1) with 27 points and two steals. Fairleigh Dickinson also got 26 points from Grant Singleton. In addition, Joe Munden Jr. finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals. The loss snapped the Knights’ six-game winning streak.

Both teams next play Sunday. Sacred Heart visits Wagner and Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Stonehill.

