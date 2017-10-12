The midfielder had seven goals and two assists this season.

Seattle Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock was named to the National Women’s Soccer League Best XI on Thursday.

Fishlock, who missed several games with a knee injury, scored seven goals and had two assists and was named the player of the week twice.

Women’s soccer

• Sophia Chilczuk scored in the second overtime (110th minute) to lift Seattle Pacific (7-5, 5-3 GNAC) past visiting Central Washington 3-2.

• Seattle U (5-7-2, 1-1-1 WAC) played Texas-Rio Grande Valley (7-5-3, 2-0-1) to a scoreless tie.

Men’s soccer

• Elijah Rice scored in the 21st minute, but No. 19 Washington (9-3-1, 2-1-1 Pac-12) played to a 1-1 tie at No. 8 Stanford (9-2-1, 3-0-1). Stanford is in first place in the Pac-12. UW is three points behind in third.

• Habib Barry and Medo Youssef scored as No. 18 Seattle U (9-2-2, 3-0-2 WAC) and No. 12 Air Force (9-1-1, 3-0-1) played to a 2-2 tie at Championship Field.

• Alex Meija had a goal and an assist as Seattle Pacific (8-3-1, 4-2-1 GNAC) handed Saint Martin’s (0-10-1, 0-5-1) a 5-3 defeat in Lacey.

Volleyball

• Katarina Marinkovic had nine kills in Seattle U’s 25-18, 25-19, 25-15 loss to Missouri-Kansas City (7-12, 3-3). Tijana Milojevic had 12 digs for the Redhawks (6-13, 2-4).

• Gabby Oddo had 20 kills as Seattle Pacific (10-7, 5-4 GNAC) held off Simon Fraser on the road 25-21, 28-26, 17-25, 25-20. Amanda Ganete got her 1,000th career dig.

Baseball

• Everett Community College baseball coach Levi Lacey was hired by the Texas Rangers as a scout. Levi, who coached ECC since 2002, restored Everett’s baseball program after it had been dormant for 19 years.