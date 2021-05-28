FARSO, Denmark (AP) — Defending champion Bernd Wiesberger was two shots clear of fellow Austrian golfer Matthias Schwab on top of the second round leaderboard at the Made in HimmerLand on Friday.

Wiesberger carded a 6-under 65 after an opening 66 to be 11 under overall. His round included seven birdies and a bogey.

He won the European Tour event in 2019 and it was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Alexander Bjork of Sweden was third at 8 under after a 63 which included a hole in one on the par-3 16th.

