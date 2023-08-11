TUKWILA — OL Reign returned to the training field Friday with three internationals back in the lineup.

Canadian national team midfielder Quinn and forward Jordyn Huitema and Brazilian midfielder Angelina returned from the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Their respective countries were considered contenders to win the 32-team tournament but didn’t advance past the group stages.

“We didn’t expect to go out like that,” Huitema said of needing to defeat Australia in the final group-stage match and losing 4-0. Quinn and Huitema started each of the three matches in pool play, neither logging a goal.

“We knew we had more and that’s about it,” Huitema continued. “I’ve taken my break, taken my mental rest from that environment and now it’s time to transition and move forward to the season here in Seattle.”

Reign coach Laura Harvey and her technical staff were successful in testing their roster depth during times where up to eight players were on international duty. The Reign advanced to the Challenge Cup semifinals and are two points behind the North Carolina Courage for first in the NWSL standings.

The Reign return to league competition with a road match against the Kansas City Current on Aug. 18. The U.S. women’s national team lost in the World Cup’s Round of 16 last week, but Reign internationals Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle, Emily Sonnett, Alana Cook and Sofia Huerta aren’t expected to be available for that match.

Advertising

Harvey said integrating the players back into the team will be key for the final run of the season. The Reign (7-5-3) have seven NWSL matches remaining and play their Challenge Cup semifinal match against Racing Louisville FC on Sept. 6 at Lumen Field

“The group we’ve had during the World Cup have been super professional, really raised the standards,” Harvey said after training at Starfire Sports. “I said to them this (Friday) morning that I think they’ve been fantastic. Integrating everybody back in gradually is going to be important so that we can hit the ground running.

“It’s not technical with this group. It’s always about understanding what we’re trying to achieve. What we want them to achieve within their role so they can go out and execute it.”

Luany on loan

Brazilian midfielder Luany was loaned to Madrid CFF through June 2024, the Reign announced Friday. Madrid is part of Liga F, the top-flight women’s league in Spain.

“Luany is a talented young player that will greatly benefit from being in the training and playing environment at Madrid,” Reign general manager Lesle Gallimore said in a news release. “The timing of this opportunity enables her to continue developing in a meaningful way. We know she’ll do well and know that she’s eager to continue to grow as a professional player.”

Luany, 20, signed with the Reign in February but didn’t make an appearance this season. She was available off the bench for four Challenge Cup matches and two regular-season games.

Advertising

“We’ve got a really big and solid roster,” Harvey said. “For someone to come in at the age she’s come here — she’s a very talented player — this was a huge step for her. She’s seen that in training, and we’ve seen that in training. The big thing for her is to get games and we’re very fortunate we’ve been able to find her a good environment where the games will be a challenge. We can monitor her from afar so that when she comes back, she’s got a better chance of being ready to go out there and perform in games at this level.”

Doubleheaders out

The Reign notified their fan base there won’t be a planned doubleheader with the Sounders FC in 2024. The sides, with the help of their leagues, synced matches with the Portland Thorns FC and Timbers for a double Cascadia derby at Lumen Field in 2021 and in June.

The latest wasn’t a positive experience for some Reign season-ticket holders because preference was given to Sounders season-ticket holders. The MLS match was first and about half of the reported 42,054 remained for the NWSL nightcap.

Those interested in re-upping Reign season tickets for 2024 can plan on securing their seats for all home matches. There could be a doubleheader with the Sounders moving forward, but any in 2024 will likely be because of scheduling and not planned events that also feature music, food trucks and giveaways.