Sleep cycles will be disrupted again as the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup kicked off at 12 a.m. on Thursday for West Coast viewers. Australia and New Zealand are hosts of the monthlong tournament, the latter’s Football Ferns defeating Norway 1-0 in the quadrennial event’s opening match from Eden Park in Auckland.

The U.S. Women’s National Team entered as the top-ranked country and is seeking an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup title, and fifth overall. The Stars and Stripes open group play against Vietnam on Friday at 6 p.m.

The OL Reign will have eight players featured in the tournament — more than any other NWSL team.

Here’s what you need to know to join the global celebration of soccer:

More teams, more fun

The women’s World Cup debuted in 1991 and featured 12 teams, with the USWNT winning the inaugural trophy. This year’s iteration is the biggest yet with FIFA expanding the field from 24 teams the past two editions to 32 and holding the 64 matches in 10 venues across two countries.

Sydney’s 81,500-capacity Stadium Australia will hold the World Cup final on Aug. 20.

Eight countries will make their World Cup debut in Zambia, Haiti, Panama, Morocco, the Philippines, Vietnam, Portugal and the Republic of Ireland. Of the newbies, Morocco and Zambia have the best chances to advance to the knockout stages and Zambia could create the most chaos.

The Copper Queens have a talented forward in Barbra Banda who bagged hat tricks in the Tokyo Olympics against Netherlands and China. She also had a game-winning banger in second-half stoppage time to upset Germany in a friendly earlier this month.

Seven countries have made appearances in all nine World Cup tournaments — the USWNT, Brazil, Nigeria, Germany, Japan, Norway and Sweden.

Broadcast details

Streaming info for individual matches in your area can be found on FIFA’s website. Multiple countries also have access to live streams on FIFA+.

FOX and FS1 will carry matches in English in the U.S. while Telemundo, NBC Universo and Peacock will broadcast the matches in Spanish across the nation.

The USWNT is in Group E and its three pool matches will air on FOX, Telemundo and Peacock. The Stars and Stripes face Vietnam at 6 p.m. on Friday; Netherlands at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Portugal at 12 a.m. on Aug. 1.

Official watch parties

OL Reign have eight players in the World Cup and the club will host watch parties for Canada and the USWNT.

Up first is Canada’s group stage opener against Nigeria on Thursday. Fans can gather at Rough & Tumble Pub in Ballard beginning at 6:30 p.m., kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

The USWNT viewing party Friday will be at the Seattle Center’s Armory beginning at 5 p.m.

Multiple sites will host parties for the Wednesday match against Netherlands. SeattleFWC26 — the committee charged with planning for when the city hosts men’s World Cup matches in 2026 — is co-hosting a viewing at Westlake Park beginning at 4:30 p.m. Emerald Queen Casino Events Center in Tacoma will kickoff an event at 5 p.m. And in Spokane, Brick West Brewing is the party site beginning at 5 p.m. with SeattleFWC26 as a co-host

Rough & Tumble, a sports bar that prioritizes women’s sports, is a gathering spot for the tournament’s other matches, too.

Will it Reign?

The NWSL has 61 players competing in the World Cup, including the Reign’s eight. The bulk of those players are on the USWNT in defenders Sofia Huerta, Alana Cook, and Emily Sonnett; midfielder Rose Lavelle and attacker Megan Rapinoe. Canada called up forward Jordyn Huitema and midfielder Quinn. Midfielder Angelina, who recently returned from an ACL injury, was added to Brazil’s active roster Tuesday to replace countrywoman Nycole Raysla, who suffered an injury while training in Australia.

The USWNT is the heavy favorite and Rapinoe made global news in announcing this will be her fourth and final World Cup — winning the past two. But Cook may be the only Reign player to get significant minutes throughout the tournament.

Huerta could be a breakout star, but joins Cook as one of 14 players on the USWNT roster making their maiden World Cup appearance and Huerta might not be trusted by coach Vlatko Andonovski, who led the Reign from 2018-19.

Lavelle, who won the Bronze Ball at the 2019 World Cup, was limited to two Reign matches this season due to a knee injury. Rapinoe started seven of her nine Reign matches, pocketing one goal with four assists, but she’s dealing with a lower-leg injury and is expected to be a substitute.

Canada won gold at the Tokyo Olympics but prep for Australia and New Zealand has been overshadowed by tense CBA negotiations with the federation. Quinn is solid between the boxes and Huitema has four goals for the Reign. It would be surprising if neither made an appearance. Angelina being a late add might make it difficult for her to feature.

From Washington to the Philippines

The Azkals might be Washington’s second-favorite team. Former Inglemoor High star Alicia Barker, Skyline High alum Dominique Randle and Jessika Cowart, who helped the University of Washington reach the NCAA tournament in 2019, are part of the Philippines defensive unit. Overall, there are 18 U.S.-born players on The Azkals roster.

Washington State University has ties in USWNT forward Trinity Rodman and Liya Brooks, a keeper for Jamaica.

Path to the Cup

The 32 teams are divided into eight groups, the top two in points advance to the round of 16. The first tiebreaker in group standings is goal differential and if still equal, the number of goals scored in group play is the second tiebreaker.

The USWNT has the ideal path because tough challengers in Germany, Brazil, England and Canada are in the opposite bracket, should all advance to the knockout rounds. Brazil is a longshot to win it all, but a good pick along with the USWNT, England and Germany. Zambia and Australia could be bracket busters.

Equal pay?

Fans rallied behind the USWNT and their fight for equal pay during the World Cup tournament in 2019. The players sued and won, signing a CBA with U.S. Soccer last year that awards the USWNT equal compensation for all competitions, including the World Cup, with the USMNT.

The men advanced to the knockout rounds in Qatar, losing to the Dutch. The USWNT earned $5.85 million from the winnings.

FIFA’s prize pool for the men was a total $440 million. The women’s is $150 million, the winner earning $10.5 million of which $6.21 million is supposed to go directly to the players. The minimum teams will earn is $2.5 million for group-stage participation.

But FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Wednesday that the governing body can’t insure payment directly to players as promised in June. Winnings will go to the associations and “then the associations will, of course, make the relevant payments to their own players. We are in touch with all the associations,” Infantino said, according to The Associated Press.

My pick

If Andonovski plays an attack of Rodman, Lynn Williams and Sophia Smith with Crystal Dunn in the midfield, the USWNT is the easy pick to win the title. If he’s conservative with the lineup and offensive tactics, there’s an opening for Germany, England and the Netherlands to win.