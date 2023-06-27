The Cascadia derby will be under the Challenge Cup banner Wednesday as OL Reign is in Portland for a midweek tournament match against the Thorns FC at Providence Park.

The Reign are undefeated in their past 12 Challenge Cup matches, including a win on Portland’s field in 2021. But the Thorns won the last meeting 2-0 at Lumen Field in a regular-season NWSL match earlier this month.

The details:

Reign (2-0-1)* vs. Thorns (1-1-0) *Challenge Cup record

Time/Place: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Providence Park in Portland

TV: Paramount+

Radio: None

Series history: The Reign lead the all-time series 14-13-8 since 2013.

The story lines:

Rotation options

Reign coach Laura Harvey was using Challenge Cup matches to evaluate players for when the internationals are called up for the FIFA women’s World Cup. That time has come as 13 players combined on both sides are unavailable for selection due to the global tournament taking place in Australia and New Zealand next month. The list includes Canadian international Jordyn Huitema, who leads the Reign with two goals in her three Challenge Cup appearances this season. The club will be looking for scoring options elsewhere.

Goal stoppers

The Reign has yet to concede a goal in Challenge Cup matches. It’s a string of 270 minutes without letting an opponent break the plane and the Reign are getting the performances with two different keepers in Claudia Dickey and Laurel Ivory. The Reign leads the Western Division with seven points while Portland is second with three points.

Quotable

“We just have to manage the roster,” said Harvey, whose team plays three matches in the upcoming 10 days. “Obviously a real challenge this week, probably more than ever, and we’re obviously managing some injures as well … for the players’ sort of mental state and preparation, they know that they’ve got three big games coming up that we need everything from them. If we can get it, then we get a chance to actually have a little bit of a breather.”