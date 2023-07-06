A pair of streaks will be tested when OL Reign travels to play the Orlando Pride on Friday. The Reign are unbeaten in 13 matches against the Pride since losing the inaugural matchup with the franchise. And the Reign are on a five-match unbeaten streak, through all competitions. Both were achieved because of the roster depth where five different players have scored for the Reign the past five matches — forwards Elyse Bennett and Bethany Balcer pocketing two goals apiece during the stretch.

The details:

Reign (7-4-3) vs. Pride (5-8-1)

Time/Place: 4 p.m. Friday at Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL.

TV: Paramount+ and FOX 13+

Radio: None

Series history: The Reign lead the all-time series 6-1-7 since 2016.

The story lines:

Finish strong

The NWSL isn’t shutting down for the FIFA women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, but it will go on two separate hiatuses to lessen the amount of matches the league plays without its star internationals. Friday is the final match for the Reign for two weeks, the NWSL taking July 10 through July 20 off. The league will do the same Aug. 7-17, the World Cup final is slated for Aug. 20. The Reign are third in league standings while the Pride are ninth and have lost four of their past six matches.

She’ll what?

Wales didn’t qualify for the global tournament, but Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock is trying to be part of the buildup. Despite recently returning from a “minor injury,” the Welsh star feels fit enough to possibly play for the Reign on Friday and her national team Sunday when Wales face the U.S. women’s national team in a friendly at PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif.

Fishlock is the most-capped player in Welsh history with 141 appearances and 36 goals. She played 65 minutes in the Reign’s draw against Louisville last week.

Quotable

“We don’t mind if Jess takes part in the game,” Reign coach Laura Harvey said. Fishlock would fly from Florida to California on Saturday. The match against the USWNT kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. “We get it. It’s a cool opportunity for them and for her. But we need to get through the game on Friday first and then make decisions on the back of that. She’s happy with that and they are happy with that. We’ll see how she feels [Friday] and then make decisions on what her involvement, if any, will be in the game. We hope that it will be she feels good and she can do a little bit. It may be that she’s not quite ready to go back-to-back so quickly.”