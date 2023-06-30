OL Reign will return to NWSL play with a matinee against Racing Louisville FC. The Reign defeated Portland 1-0 in a road Challenge Cup match on Wednesday and they’re riding a three-game unbeaten streak in league play, with five wins at Lumen Field this season — the most home wins of any club.

The details:

Reign (7-4-2) vs. Racing (3-4-6)

Time/Place: 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Lumen Field in Seattle

TV: Paramount+

Radio: None

Series history: The Reign lead the all-time series 1-0-4 since 2021.

The story lines:

Keep it clean

Racing is one of two teams Reign keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce hasn’t notched a clean sheet against. The other team is the Chicago Red Stars. She has 13 career clean sheets, a club record, and has four clean sheets this season. Saturday is a prime opportunity for a shutout because Louisville is without midfielder Savannah DeMelo, who was called up by the U.S. women’s national team for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. DeMelo has a team-leading five goals.

Quotable

“We’re in a three-game week and they aren’t so we have to start the game quickly,” Reign coach Laura Harvey said. “They’re good in transition with and without [DeMelo]. She obviously has individual ability that isn’t necessarily tactical, so it doesn’t really change the way we approach the game. It would be foolish to do that, especially considering we’re missing [internationals], too … Even with players not being here, the level doesn’t drop dramatically.”