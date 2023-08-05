OL Reign is already through to the Challenge Cup semifinals in September, but that doesn’t mean a desired drubbing of rival Portland on Sunday would be just for fun. The Bold want the top overall seed for the knockout matches and need a win to clinch that spot without needing help from other results.

The Thorns are mathematically eliminated from advancing and sit third in the West division.

The details

Reign (4-0-1) vs. Thorns (2-3-0)

Time/Place: 3 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field, Seattle.

TV: Paramount Plus.

Radio: None.

Series history: The Reign lead the all-time series 15-13-8 since 2013.

The story lines

Still clean

The Reign have an opportunity to show their core philosophy of putting out good performances no matter the lineup or opponent. A loss and/or ceding a goal Sunday wouldn’t hurt the Bold but look for the hosts to aim to keep their six-game streak of clean sheets in Challenge Cup play rolling.

Woe is Portland

The Thorns could use a road win. They’ve lost their past two matches away from Providence Park, a first since 2019. The side has only defeated the Reign once in their past nine meetings — a 2-0 outing at Lumen in June — which could make Sunday a long afternoon.

No Fishlock

Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock remains out with a leg injury. The Welsh international has rejoined training but after recent failed attempts to play against Louisville and Orlando, the decision was made to hold her out until the NWSL regular season resumes Aug. 18 and she can get fully fit.

Luany, a Brazilian midfielder added in February, is unavailable for selection due to an excused absence.

Quotable

“We’ve definitely had success in the Challenge Cup even with rotations throughout the roster,” Reign midfielder Olivia Van der Jagt said. “That’s something that just shows that our mentality is we want to be really, really hard to beat and defensively sound.”