There’s no room for error as OL Reign play the final four matches of the season beginning Saturday against Cascadia rival, the Portland Thorns FC.

The Reign are fourth in the NWSL standings with 27 points — three points behind first-place San Diego and two points behind Portland. The top two teams receive a first-round bye in the playoffs and the higher seeds host until the championship match, which will be played in San Diego.

Portland was able to outlast a better Reign side in the last match against each other for a goalless draw in a Challenge Cup match Aug. 6. But the Reign haven’t lost a regular-season match at Providence Park since 2018.

Saturday promises to be a special vibe as it’s the last league match in Portland for Megan Rapinoe. The Reign striker led the University of Portland to an NCAA championship. She announced in July her plan to retire from soccer.

The details:

Reign (8-7-3) at Thorns (8-5-5)

Time/Place: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Providence Park, Portland.

TV: Paramount+ and Fox13+

Radio: None

Series history: The Reign lead the overall series 15-13-9 since 2013.

The story lines:

Goals please

The Reign have created 45 shot opportunities — 17 on target — in their past four regular-season matches and have two goals to account for the effort. The last time the team has scored multiple goals in a match was a 2-2 draw against Racing Louisville in July. There’s been a focus on finishing in training the past week. Pocketing goals is key to the Reign climbing the standings.

Who’s in goal?

Phallon Tullis-Joyce, the Reign’s mainstay keeper, signed with English side Manchester United this week and has departed to join her new club after Manchester United paid the Reign a reported $160,000 transfer fee. Reign coach Laura Harvey’s strategy of interchanging keepers Laurel Ivory and Claudia Dickey for six Challenge Cup matches will pay off because both have enough experience to take over the top spot. Dickey got the nod and clean sheet in a 1-0 win against Orlando last week.

Quotable

“I’m so excited to stay in Seattle and continue playing for this club,” Reign forward Jordyn Huitema said in a news release Friday regarding the club picking up her option for the 2024 season. “Being able to train and play in such a highly competitive environment daily has helped me develop as a professional, so I’m really looking forward to what next year brings.”