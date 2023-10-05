As Megan Rapinoe prepares for retirement, she took time with Seattle Times reporter Jayda Evans to reflect on the big moments of her career.

“I don’t think it was even possible at the point when I was a kid to even dream of what was to come,” Rapinoe said during the interview. “For me, certainly it’s a dream career.”

Watch the interview to hear Rapinoe reflect on creating the pose she strikes after scoring, on her experiences kneeling during the national anthem and what she is planning next.

Rapinoe holds Reign records for most career goals scored (48) and assists (25) and ranks fourth in regular-season appearances (109). She finished last season by setting a record for consecutive games with either a goal or assist (seven matches) and her seven goals and four assists tied for the most for the Reign in both categories.

Rapinoe helped lead the U.S. to a gold medal at the 2012 London Summer Olympics and World Cup championships in 2015 and 2019. In 2019, she earned The Best FIFA Women’s Player award and the Ballon d’Or, awarded to the best player in the world, in 2019.

Off the pitch, Rapinoe has used her platform as one of the world’s biggest sports stars to advocate for social justice, LGBTQ+ rights, marriage equality and women’s rights. She also spearheaded the USWNT push for equal pay, which resulted in a milestone deal that gives women’s and men’s national team players an equal share in World Cup prize money.