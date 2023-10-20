As the minutes drained on the season, era and career, there wasn’t a doubt OL Reign would find a way to do what the club hadn’t accomplished in nearly a decade.

It took 87 minutes, but midfielder Veronica Latsko headed down the winning goal to give the Reign their first postseason victory since 2015. The side defeated Angel City FC 1-0 in the National Women’s Soccer League quarterfinals Friday at Lumen Field.

The Reign will travel to play the top-seeded San Diego Wave in the semifinals Nov. 5 at Snapdragon Stadium. The NWSL championship match is set for Nov. 11 in San Diego.

Reign coach Laura Harvey subbed off winger Megan Rapinoe in the 90th minute, giving the club original a chance to soak in her last standing ovation at Lumen. Rapinoe will retire her 11-year NWSL career at the end of the team’s playoff run.

The Reign’s last postseason win was 3-0 against the Washington Spirit. The Reign lost to then-FC Kansas City 1-0 in the championship match played in Portland.

On Friday, the Reign heated up early in the second half. Rapinoe had a shot skim over the cross bar in the 47th minute and another saved in the 53rd. Latsko’s strong strike pinged off the post in the 52nd minute. Jess Fishlock collected the rebound to send another shot at goal only to see ACFC defender Paige Nielsen block the attempt on the goal line.

With the stymied offense, Harvey made the first lineup change. She brought on midfielder Rose Lavelle for Quinn in the 64th minute. Lavelle hasn’t played since Sept. 3 against Orlando due to a leg injury.

Angel City coach Becki Tweed subbed on forward Alyssa Thompson for Claire Emslie in the 70th minute for her first adjustment in the match.

Reign forward Jordyn Huitema was substituted for Bethany Balcer in the 79th due to injury. ACFC midfielder Savannah McCaskill was shown a yellow card for colliding with Huitema from behind.

The sides were goalless in the opening half.

Fishlock attempted a shot from 40-yards out in the 13th minute for the most daring play of the half. Angel City keeper Angelina Anderson was off her line but in place to make an easy save.

ACFC had more possession and more chances in the first half. The best sequence was a ball played by Emslie that deflected off a Reign defender to ACFC forward Sydney Leroux deep in the box. As Leroux tried to get a touch, Reign keeper Claudia Dickey snatched the ball in the 30th minute.

Lumen Field was electric despite a stark difference in attendance. Earlier this month, the Reign set a league record when 34,130 people witnessed Rapinoe’s last regular season match at Lumen. For the quarterfinal match Friday, the announced crowd was 12,152.

“It is kind of frustrating because this has been the case for 10 years here,” Rapinoe said. “We’re giving everything. It’s not always up to us how many people come to the games. I would push that back onto the fans and the people out there. … You’ve got all the things you want. All the superstars, all the drama and all the everything. We’ve done our job in securing a home game.”