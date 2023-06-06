TUKWILA — Lesle Gallimore boasted about being her mother’s daughter Tuesday, likely not knowing just how apropos the statement was.

Carolyn “June” Silver would’ve turned 84 on Tuesday. The mother of four, including Lesle, is described as a loving but stern health-care advocate who worked full-time until her death in February 2022 as a nursing home administrator and regional vice president — a span of 60 years in the field.

Similarly, Gallimore has been a pillar in women’s soccer and will approach her fifth decade in the sport in a new role as OL Reign general manager. The University of Washington legend stepped away from a 26-year career coaching the Huskies women’s soccer team in 2019 and spent the past three forming and commissioning the Girls Academy.

“Lesle is someone who walks into a room and gets automatic respect from the players and staff at the club because of what she’s accomplished not just in the game but locally within the city,” Reign coach Laura Harvey said. “I don’t think she had to introduce herself to pretty much to anybody because everyone knew who she was so that immediate comfort level was there.

“I’m really happy. She knows where our soccer needs are and what we need to do on and off the field. She can bring a little bit of stability in what is a little bit of an unstable time in the club. Her hire is a huge thing for us moving forward.”

Gallimore was formally introduced to media Tuesday. Part of that put her back in front of a computer for a hybrid virtual and in-person session, but the sunny afternoon began with a return to the field to watch her new team train at Starfire Sports in Tukwila.

The onset of the pandemic was about three months after Gallimore retired from UW. The global shutdown included U.S. Soccer’s youth development programs, but the boys were folded into MLS Next while the girls “were left to twist in the wind,” Gallimore said.

The replacement Girls Academy was headed by Gallimore, who primarily worked from her Seattle-area home providing infrastructure at the youth level, which included operating budgets, overseeing player safety, communicating with coaches, organizing tournaments and managing a four-person staff virtually, but little on an actual soccer field.

“That was a big drop-off for me,” Gallimore said. “When things started to open up, I was still home [and] that kind of isolation, for anyone that’s ever had severe grief you understand, it gets compounded. As grueling as the work is and as impactful and exhilarating as it was to help with a startup league, for me personally, I needed to get out. I wasn’t used to being that isolated.

“For all kinds of reasons, this is great timing for me … there was nobody that was a bigger fan or champion of mine in my life devoted to the game than my mother. So, it’s perfect timing and meant to be in a lot of ways. The challenge of it and day-to-day, things in soccer that feel like and emergency are fun to me because I’ve seen it. I’m really excited to get started and get off the TV and off the video and work.”

Gallimore’s vast background in the women’s game put her in contact will multiple facets that will be pulled from in her new role. Yet, the inner workings of the GM position are still evolving within in a charter club that’s won three NWSL Shields but was put up for sale in April by OL Groupe, the France-based parent company.

The Reign (5-4-1) sit fifth in the 12-team league and the biggest roster needs will be the expected loss of multiple internationals for the upcoming FIFA women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand beginning in July.

Gallimore is the club’s fourth GM. She said she hasn’t had any communications with Nick Perera, who resigned from the role in March.

Perera’s questionable departure and the ownership uncertainty didn’t factor into Gallimore’s decision. She did turn down multiple offers for GM positions with other NWSL clubs in the past because of the turmoil the league was in and ultimately is addressing after two investigations released last year found leaguewide systemic abuse that ranged from racism and homophobia to sexual coercion.

“It’s an interesting time to plop yourself in the middle of a GM role,” Gallimore said. “I wasn’t enamored with where the league was. The reckoning in this league the last 12, 15 months has really shown me that the players and their voices, which we talk a lot about with the Girls Academy, their bravery, their ability to find other people and allies to stand by them in creating policy and change and safeguarding what they deserve is really cool to be part of now.

“I’m going to try to do everything I can to keep pushing the game forward. Find another way with my time left here in the game to have an impact.”