The Utah Royals FC defeated the Reign 3-1 Sunday afternoon before 5,939 at Cheney Stadium.

Shea Groom scored for the Reign (7-4-5, 26 points) in the 41st minute. The Reign sits fourth in the National Women’s Soccer League standings.

Katie Stengel, Lo’eau LaBonta and Amy Rodriguez scored for Utah (7-6-3, 24 points). LaBonta’s go-ahead goal in the 59th minute came after she dribbled half the length of the field to score unassisted, something Reign coach Vlatko Andonovski called “unacceptable.”

The Reign’s next game is Sunday at Sky Blue in Piscataway Township, N.J.

Ball dies at 89

Kenneth Eugene Ball, longtime baseball coach at Ingraham High School, passed away peacefully on July 31 at 89.

Ball, of Lake Forest Park, also coached basketball and golf. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mildred (Millie) Ball, four children, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

A memorial will be held at Woodinville Church of Christ at 11 a.m. on Aug. 24.

Baker commits to Cal

Kennedy Catholic senior Justin Baker announced his commitment to Cal on Sunday via Twitter.

Baker, a three-star prospect, is rated the No. 16 all-purpose back nationally and the No. 10 recruit in the state for the Class of 2020, according to 247Sports.com.