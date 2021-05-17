Less than a week after landing French national team forward Eugenie Le Sommer, OL Reign is set to add another star to its talented roster.

U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder Rose Lavelle will join the Reign immediately as a U.S. allocated player and will be available to train beginning May 26, the club announced Monday. Lavelle is expected to make her Reign debut on May 30 against the Washington Spirit.

“We believe Rose has the ability to be the best player in the world. She is an extraordinary talent that is the perfect fit for our long-term vision for the team,” OL Reign CEO Bill Predmore said Monday in a team statement. “From the moment the trade became a possibility last year we have been focused on finding a way to bring her to the club. We are thrilled to add her to the squad and believe she can play a key role in our efforts to compete for a championship this season.”

Lavelle, 26, joins the Reign from Manchester City in the Women’s Super League. Lavelle moved from the Washington Spirit to Manchester City in August of 2020, before OL Reign acquiring her NWSL rights from Washington.

“I just wanted to say how excited I am for this next chapter of my career with this team,” Lavelle said Monday in a statement. “I am really looking forward to getting to Tacoma and being a part of what they are building there. I think it is going to be such a fun and exciting season ahead. I can’t wait to be a part of it with OL Reign.”

Lavelle was drafted with the top pick in the 2017 NWSL draft by the Boston Breakers, and spent the following three seasons with the Washington Spirit before heading to Manchester City. Lavelle was named to the 2019 NWSL Best XI and the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup Best XI.

Internationally, Lavelle is a fixture on the U.S. Women’s National Team, after debuting in 2017. She was a key part of the USWNT 2019 World Cup run that ended in Gold, starting six matches and scoring three goals — including one in the final against the Netherlands. She has won the 2018 Tournament of Nations, 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, the 2019 Women’s World Cup, the 2020 and 2021 SheBelieves Cups, and the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Qualifying Tournament. In total, Lavelle has made 53 appearances for the United States, scoring 14 goals and adding eight assists.

Lavelle joins a talented roster that already includes fellow USWNT star Megan Rapinoe. The Bold opened the 2021 NWSL season with a scoreless draw Saturday against the North Carolina Courage. The Reign next face the Portland Thorns on Sunday, May 23.