The United States women’s national soccer team called up Reign FC forward Megan Rapinoe for two upcoming matches.

The United States women’s national soccer team Wednesday announced its 23-player training-camp roster in advance of the team’s friendlies on Aug. 31 and Sept. 4. Seattle Reign FC forward Megan Rapinoe was named to the squad.

Reign midfielder Allie Long was unavailable for selection due to an injury she suffered Aug. 15 against the Chicago Red Stars.

The U.S. will play two matches against Chile, on Aug. 31 in Carson, Calif., and Sept. 4 in San Jose, Calif.

Canada Soccer announced that Reign forward Adriana Leon will join the team for a friendly against Brazil on Sept. 2.

Volleyball

With a hurricane scheduled to hit Hawaii this weekend, Gonzaga’s trip was canceled. Instead, the Bulldogs will travel to Los Angeles for two matches at UCLA on Saturday and Sunday. UCLA had also been scheduled to play in Hawaii.