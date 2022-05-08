A sun-drenched coronation for OL Reign’s new turf was fit for Tziarra King.

The forward’s opening-half brace was essential in forcing a 2-2 draw against Racing Louisville at Lumen Field. The goals are the first of the season for King.

King was patient and smartly spaced for the finish of both of her goals.

The first was an equalizer in the 33rd minute. Regin midfielder Angelina provided the cross into the box, King switching a left-footed first touch to her right and toeing the ball past a frozen keeper Katie Lund.

King trailed wide of midfielder Rose Lavelle’s run four minutes later, booting in the rebound from Lund saving Lavelle’s initial shot.

The Reign took a 2-1 lead into the break. An error in the keeper’s box in the 60th minute provided the equalizer for Louisville (0-1-1). Angelina was credited with an own goal, teammate Bethany Balcer trying to clear a shot off the goal line, the ball skimming over the line and hitting the inner part of the cross bar.

Reign forward Ally Watt had the initial foul that allowed the scoring play from a free kick.

Louisville forward Jessica McDonald bagged the opening goal. The visitors had the Reign pinned in their defensive third for most of the first half, McDonald beaming a shot to the upper corner in the 23rd minute.

Sunday’s match before 4,396 people was the official opener for the Reign at their new Lumen Field home. The team’s France-based parent, OL Groupe, announced in December a multiyear deal for the U.S. affiliate to join the NFL’s Seahawks and MLS’s Sounders in playing at the 68,000-seat facility.

The Reign’s supporters, Royal Guard, unfurled a tifo before kickoff that had the likeness of team-originals Lu Barnes, Megan Rapinoe and Jess Fishlock in shades and the words “We Deserve This” below them.

The message is a nod to Rapinoe’s comments after the team played at the facility for the first time last summer as part of a doubleheader with the Sounders. The Reign couldn’t play at their former Cheney Stadium home in Tacoma under the NWSL’s new collective bargaining agreement guidelines because it’s designed for baseball.

The Reign played their inaugural season at Starfire Sports in Tukwila (2013) then moved to Memorial Stadium at the Seattle Center (2014-2018).

The Reign (0-1-1) continue NWSL play with a Cascadia derby against the Portland Thorns FC at Providence Park on Friday. The Thorns won their season-opener 3-0 against the Kansas City Current on April 30.